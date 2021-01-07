U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Trading Up 16.5%

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) shares were up 16.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.55 and last traded at $6.37. Approximately 511,992 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 364,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GROW shares. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Global Investors from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut U.S. Global Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.21.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 185,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 45,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $2,299,000. 25.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile (NASDAQ:GROW)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.