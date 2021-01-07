U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) versus GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Head to Head Survey

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) and GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

This table compares U.S. Global Investors and GCM Grosvenor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Global Investors $4.48 million 18.42 -$4.68 million N/A N/A GCM Grosvenor N/A N/A $4.28 million N/A N/A

GCM Grosvenor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than U.S. Global Investors.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Global Investors and GCM Grosvenor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Global Investors 11.96% 6.06% 5.48% GCM Grosvenor N/A 4.98% 0.09%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.6% of U.S. Global Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.4% of GCM Grosvenor shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of GCM Grosvenor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

U.S. Global Investors has a beta of 2.86, indicating that its stock price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GCM Grosvenor has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for U.S. Global Investors and GCM Grosvenor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Global Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A GCM Grosvenor 1 0 1 0 2.00

GCM Grosvenor has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.78%. Given GCM Grosvenor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GCM Grosvenor is more favorable than U.S. Global Investors.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in G.A.R.P. and value stocks to make its equity investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with top-down and bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

About GCM Grosvenor

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is a privately owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities. The firm invests in equity and alternative investment markets of the United States and internationally. The firm focuses on primary fund investments, secondary fund investments, and co-investments with a focus on buyout, distressed debt, mezzanine, infrastructure, real estate, venture capital/growth equity investments. The firm seeks to make regionally-focused investments in middle-market buyout. The firm employs fundamental and quantitative analysis. Grosvenor Capital Management L.P. was founded in 1971 and is based in Chicago, Illinois with additional offices in North America, Asia and the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.