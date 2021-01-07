Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $70.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Uber Technologies traded as high as $56.24 and last traded at $56.01, with a volume of 1063720 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.48.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.15.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,854,702.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,260. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 221.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.83. The stock has a market cap of $98.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

