Ubex Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $250,550.00 (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Ubex token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, LBank, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and BitMart. Ubex has a market capitalization of $541,162.14 and approximately $250,550.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ubex has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00009210 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.73 or 0.00230078 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Ubex Token Profile

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,973,553,854 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,355,935,102 tokens. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ubex

Ubex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, YoBit, BTC-Alpha, IDEX, Fatbtc, Bilaxy, LBank, BitForex, BitMart and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

