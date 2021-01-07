UBS Group Boosts Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$43.00

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at UBS Group from C$30.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CNQ. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$30.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$26.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.40.

TSE:CNQ traded up C$0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$34.35. 2,874,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,366,163. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -69.15. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$9.80 and a 1 year high of C$42.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 0.9300001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.36, for a total transaction of C$2,351,932.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,167,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$36,610,777.12. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.11, for a total transaction of C$57,553.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,378,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$74,003,285.82. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,250 and sold 216,850 shares valued at $6,528,580.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

