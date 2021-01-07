UBS Group Boosts Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$9.00

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group from C$5.00 to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.41% from the stock’s previous close.

CVE has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.67.

CVE traded up C$0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,467,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,548,152. The company has a market cap of C$17.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.14. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$2.06 and a 1 year high of C$13.54.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.33). The business had revenue of C$3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Inc.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

