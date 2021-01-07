UChain (UCN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4,408.00

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 7th. One UChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including UEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, UChain has traded 35.5% higher against the US dollar. UChain has a market cap of $33,499.38 and approximately $4,408.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00024114 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00110448 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.52 or 0.00448074 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.41 or 0.00245216 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00051576 BTC.

About UChain

UChain’s launch date was December 19th, 2017. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 tokens. The official message board for UChain is medium.com/@uchain . UChain’s official website is uchain.world . The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem

UChain Token Trading

UChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

