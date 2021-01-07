UGAS 1-Day Volume Tops $18.92 Million (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded down 53.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One UGAS token can now be purchased for about $0.0186 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Global, Bgogo and Huobi Korea. UGAS has a market cap of $3.19 million and $18.92 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UGAS has traded 135.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00040097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.91 or 0.00291481 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00028907 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,073.75 or 0.02723737 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00012677 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS is a token. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain

Buying and Selling UGAS

UGAS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Bgogo. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

