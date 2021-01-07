Ultra 24 Hour Volume Reaches $659,163.00 (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. Ultra has a market cap of $32.37 million and $659,163.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,909.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $451.36 or 0.01160029 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00039177 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000494 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002284 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007872 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.33 or 0.00188474 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001227 BTC.

About Ultra

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,510,439 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io

Ultra Token Trading

Ultra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

