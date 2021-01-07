Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Trading Up 5.8%

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)’s stock price was up 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $145.60 and last traded at $145.40. Approximately 653,105 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 590,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.49.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RARE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.85 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.81.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 188.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.12%. The firm had revenue of $81.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total transaction of $4,107,000.00. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $991,488.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,164.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,188 shares of company stock valued at $5,406,716 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RARE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,138,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,915,000 after acquiring an additional 169,418 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 136.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

