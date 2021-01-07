UMA (UMA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $34.68 Million

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One UMA token can currently be bought for approximately $9.85 or 0.00025523 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UMA has traded 29% higher against the dollar. UMA has a market capitalization of $546.49 million and $34.68 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00025273 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00111043 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $174.15 or 0.00451444 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.21 or 0.00228677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00053586 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA’s total supply is 101,131,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,506,671 tokens. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project

UMA Token Trading

UMA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

