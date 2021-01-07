Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Under Armour from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Under Armour from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Under Armour from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.24.

UAA traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.00. The stock had a trading volume of 28,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,797,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $21.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.82.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 0.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 212,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 7.8% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 4.9% in the third quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 14.6% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 6.5% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

