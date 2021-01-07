Unibright Hits Market Cap of $98.32 Million (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Unibright has a market cap of $98.32 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Unibright has traded up 51.4% against the dollar. One Unibright token can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001677 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, IDEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00025088 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00110495 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.51 or 0.00447861 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.55 or 0.00239891 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00055560 BTC.

Unibright Profile

Unibright’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,799,999 tokens. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io

Buying and Selling Unibright

Unibright can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Cryptopia, Bilaxy, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

