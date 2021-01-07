UNICORN Token (UNI) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. UNICORN Token has a market capitalization of $12,505.27 and $87.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNICORN Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hoo and CoinBene. In the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded up 34.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00016399 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001979 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 78% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About UNICORN Token

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm . UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI

UNICORN Token Token Trading

UNICORN Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hoo and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

