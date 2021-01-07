UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNCRY. AlphaValue raised shares of UniCredit from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

OTCMKTS:UNCRY opened at $4.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.58. UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

