Unification Trading 14.6% Lower Over Last Week (FUND)

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Unification token can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, BitForex and DigiFinex. Unification has a total market cap of $258,817.01 and $10,149.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unification has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00025088 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00110495 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.51 or 0.00447861 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.55 or 0.00239891 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00055560 BTC.

About Unification

Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 tokens. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND . Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation . Unification’s official website is unification.com

Buying and Selling Unification

Unification can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unification should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unification using one of the exchanges listed above.

