UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 7.70%.

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $224.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.38. UniFirst has a one year low of $121.89 and a one year high of $227.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.37, for a total value of $242,243.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,311.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $162,919.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,626.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,370 shares of company stock worth $423,063 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

UNF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

