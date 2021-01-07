UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Issues Earnings Results

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 7.70%.

NYSE UNF traded down $3.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $221.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.89. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $121.89 and a 1-year high of $227.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.65.

Get UniFirst alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNF. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

In other UniFirst news, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.37, for a total transaction of $242,243.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,311.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $162,919.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,626.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,370 shares of company stock valued at $423,063 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.