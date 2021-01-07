Unify (UNIFY) One Day Trading Volume Tops $11,236.00

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 7th. During the last week, Unify has traded up 51% against the U.S. dollar. Unify has a market capitalization of $63,137.78 and $11,236.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unify coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unify Profile

Unify is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The official website for Unify is www.unify.today . Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Unify Coin Trading

Unify can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Mercatox, YoBit, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unify should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

