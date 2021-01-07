UniLayer 1-Day Volume Tops $139,357.00 (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One UniLayer token can currently be bought for $0.0803 or 0.00000204 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, UniLayer has traded 44.2% higher against the US dollar. UniLayer has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $139,357.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00024347 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00109628 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.51 or 0.00445206 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.56 or 0.00239859 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00053242 BTC.

UniLayer Profile

UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,136,943 tokens. UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app

Buying and Selling UniLayer

UniLayer can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLayer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLayer using one of the exchanges listed above.

