uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Trading 9.1% Higher

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)’s share price traded up 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.11 and last traded at $42.03. 505,620 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 444,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.54.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of uniQure from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Get uniQure alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a current ratio of 10.71.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($2.47). The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.58 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 43.95% and a negative net margin of 2,553.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that uniQure will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 12,501 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total value of $605,173.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,296.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,250 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $188,265.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,071,783.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,064 shares of company stock worth $1,244,013 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 2nd quarter worth $49,339,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in uniQure by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,030,000 after purchasing an additional 323,407 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in uniQure by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,378,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,419,000 after purchasing an additional 277,900 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth $6,559,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth $6,133,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

uniQure Company Profile (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.