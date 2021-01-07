United Carpets Group plc (UCG.L) (LON:UCG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.25

United Carpets Group plc (UCG.L) (LON:UCG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.25 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.25 ($0.08), with a volume of 1704 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.88 ($0.08).

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.09 million and a P/E ratio of -8.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 730.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

United Carpets Group plc (UCG.L) Company Profile (LON:UCG)

United Carpets Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises carpet and bed retail outlets in the United Kingdom. The company provides carpets; beds; laminate and vinyl floorings; luxury vinyl tiles; rugs; and artificial grass. It also offers accessories, such as pillows, door bars, adhesives, grippers, and scotia and profiles for laminates, as well as underlays for carpets and laminates.

See Also: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for United Carpets Group plc (UCG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Carpets Group plc (UCG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.