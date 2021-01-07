United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Stock Price Down 6.8%

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) shares were down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.35 and last traded at $16.75. Approximately 2,207,385 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,691,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UNFI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $940.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.77.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 7.5% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 55,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 8.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 48.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

