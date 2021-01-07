United States Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:USCI) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of United States Commodity Index Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USCI) rose 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.52 and last traded at $33.50. Approximately 9,782 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 28,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.45.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.82.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in United States Commodity Index Fund by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in United States Commodity Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in United States Commodity Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in United States Commodity Index Fund by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in United States Commodity Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $931,000.

