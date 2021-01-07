Universa (UTNP) Price Up 9.4% Over Last Week

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. In the last week, Universa has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. One Universa token can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Universa has a market cap of $8.20 million and approximately $64,320.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00038964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.65 or 0.00278603 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00027208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $985.46 or 0.02623646 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00012800 BTC.

Universa Token Profile

UTNP is a token. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,160,240,003 tokens. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com . Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News and its Facebook page is accessible here

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

