Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Shares Gap Down to $6.90

Shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.90, but opened at $6.42. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 5,274 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.37.

Get Universal Security Instruments alerts:

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.46 million during the quarter.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.