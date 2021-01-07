UnlimitedIP (UIP) Price Hits $0.0022 on Exchanges

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and $270,195.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One UnlimitedIP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00043476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.22 or 0.00313909 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00032291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,080.90 or 0.02822288 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00013032 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Token Profile

UIP is a token. Its genesis date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,327,878,350 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

