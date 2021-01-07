UnlimitedIP (UIP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $364,202.00

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $364,202.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar. One UnlimitedIP token can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00038780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.66 or 0.00279536 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00029416 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,051.94 or 0.02731456 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00012554 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UIP is a token. Its launch date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,327,878,350 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

UnlimitedIP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

