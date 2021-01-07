UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Price Down 1.2% This Week

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 7th. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.34 or 0.00003384 BTC on popular exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and approximately $18.89 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.02 or 0.00432540 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000168 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000268 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG . The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

UNUS SED LEO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.