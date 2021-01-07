Uquid Coin Trading 20.9% Higher This Week (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 7th. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $53.19 million and $7.88 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Uquid Coin has traded up 20.9% against the dollar. One Uquid Coin token can now be bought for approximately $5.32 or 0.00013453 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, TOPBTC, CoinExchange and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00040611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.92 or 0.00293168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00029539 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,057.05 or 0.02673449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012734 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin is a token. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin . The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, IDAX, Livecoin, TOPBTC, IDEX, OOOBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

