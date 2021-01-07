Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Trading Down 7%

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)’s stock price traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.93 and last traded at $25.97. 3,026,030 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 2,353,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.91.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth $60,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 178.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.