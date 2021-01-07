Urbanfund Corp. (UFC.V) (CVE:UFC) Shares Gap Down to $0.75

Urbanfund Corp. (UFC.V) (CVE:UFC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.75, but opened at $0.70. Urbanfund Corp. (UFC.V) shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 4,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$34.55 million and a P/E ratio of 7.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.53.

About Urbanfund Corp. (UFC.V) (CVE:UFC)

Urbanfund Corp. owns, develops, and operates a real estate portfolio for residential and commercial properties in Canada. The company also focuses on identifying and investing in real estate and real estate related projects. Its assets are located in Toronto, Brampton, Belleville, Kitchener, and London, Ontario; Quebec City and Montreal, Quebec; and Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.

