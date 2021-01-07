USDJ Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last seven days, USDJ has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $15.00 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDJ token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00024441 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00110090 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.17 or 0.00445570 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.53 or 0.00239075 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00053471 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ’s total supply is 15,029,714 tokens. USDJ’s official website is just.network

USDJ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

