USDQ Price Up 5.8% Over Last Week (USDQ)

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded 66.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. USDQ has a market cap of $5.63 million and approximately $1,045.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDQ token can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00002586 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. In the last week, USDQ has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About USDQ

USDQ (CRYPTO:USDQ) is a token. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,523,007 tokens. The official message board for USDQ is blog.platinum.fund . USDQ’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDQ’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund

USDQ Token Trading

USDQ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

