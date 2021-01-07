USDX [Kava] Price Tops $0.89 on Major Exchanges (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 7th. In the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $28.26 million and approximately $130,843.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00002334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDX [Kava] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,298.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $453.42 or 0.01183909 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00040984 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000304 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007962 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.74 or 0.00182099 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 31,603,995 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io . USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

USDX [Kava] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Kava] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Kava] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.