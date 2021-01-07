USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 7th. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC on exchanges. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market capitalization of $628,056.67 and approximately $1,246.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,501.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.49 or 0.01138886 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00039313 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000296 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002338 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007907 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00177056 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

USDX [Lighthouse] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

