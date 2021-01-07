USDX Trading Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One USDX coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDX has a total market cap of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDX alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004474 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002550 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005246 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000130 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000835 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000028 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USDX Coin Trading

USDX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.