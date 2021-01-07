Utrust (UTK) Price Tops $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 7th. In the last seven days, Utrust has traded 65% higher against the US dollar. One Utrust token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000532 BTC on major exchanges. Utrust has a market cap of $90.15 million and approximately $8.83 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Utrust alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00038958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.31 or 0.00277094 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00027550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $995.14 or 0.02643557 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00012837 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust is a token. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,981,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Utrust Token Trading

Utrust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.