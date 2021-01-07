V.F. (NYSE:VFC) PT Raised to $100.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price target upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research raised V.F. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on V.F. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded V.F. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.79.

Get V.F. alerts:

Shares of V.F. stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -686.00, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. V.F. has a 1-year low of $45.07 and a 1-year high of $99.97.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $2,129,797.55. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $4,969,714.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,969,237.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,299 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,112. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in V.F. by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,316 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.