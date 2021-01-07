v.systems (VSYS) Trading 13.8% Higher Over Last Week

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. During the last week, v.systems has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. v.systems has a total market cap of $31.48 million and $7.01 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One v.systems coin can now be purchased for $0.0145 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About v.systems

v.systems (VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,100,803,002 coins and its circulating supply is 2,177,194,538 coins. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems.

