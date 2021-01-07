Vaccinex (VCNX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Vaccinex (NASDAQ: VCNX):

12/25/2020 – Vaccinex was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vaccinex, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engages in the discovery and development of biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of VX15, VX5 and VX25 which are in clinical stage. Vaccinex, Inc. is based in Rochester, New York. “

12/24/2020 – Vaccinex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vaccinex, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engages in the discovery and development of biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of VX15, VX5 and VX25 which are in clinical stage. Vaccinex, Inc. is based in Rochester, New York. “

12/19/2020 – Vaccinex was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vaccinex, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engages in the discovery and development of biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of VX15, VX5 and VX25 which are in clinical stage. Vaccinex, Inc. is based in Rochester, New York. “

12/18/2020 – Vaccinex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vaccinex, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engages in the discovery and development of biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of VX15, VX5 and VX25 which are in clinical stage. Vaccinex, Inc. is based in Rochester, New York. “

12/8/2020 – Vaccinex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vaccinex, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engages in the discovery and development of biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of VX15, VX5 and VX25 which are in clinical stage. Vaccinex, Inc. is based in Rochester, New York. “

12/5/2020 – Vaccinex was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vaccinex, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engages in the discovery and development of biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of VX15, VX5 and VX25 which are in clinical stage. Vaccinex, Inc. is based in Rochester, New York. “

Shares of VCNX stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.23. 282,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,165. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.83. Vaccinex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $12.23.

Get Vaccinex Inc alerts:

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vaccinex, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vaccinex stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of Vaccinex as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Huntington's disease, osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccinex Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccinex Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.