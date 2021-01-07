Vai 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $465,248.00 (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Vai token can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00002568 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vai has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Vai has a total market cap of $23.47 million and $465,248.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00024116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00109778 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.57 or 0.00446997 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.73 or 0.00233900 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00051272 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 24,085,545 tokens. The official website for Vai is venus.io . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol

Buying and Selling Vai

Vai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

