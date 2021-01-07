Vai Trading Down 1.8% Over Last Week (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. During the last seven days, Vai has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vai has a total market cap of $23.30 million and $465,294.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai token can currently be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002574 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 53.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00026141 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00116915 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $179.90 or 0.00478648 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00049838 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.12 or 0.00237132 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00015884 BTC.

Vai Token Profile

Vai’s total supply is 24,085,545 tokens. Vai’s official website is venus.io . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol

Vai Token Trading

Vai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

