Vale S.A. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share (NYSE:VALE)

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Vale in a report released on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vale’s FY2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.65.

VALE opened at $18.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average is $12.30. Vale has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 billion. Vale had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 17.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vale by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Vale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 18.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

