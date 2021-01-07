Valor Token Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Valor Token token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000559 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Bithumb. In the last seven days, Valor Token has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Valor Token has a total market capitalization of $4.41 million and approximately $202,328.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00040366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.14 or 0.00292154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00029016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,077.51 or 0.02734166 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00012688 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Valor Token Token Profile

Valor Token (CRYPTO:VALOR) is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en

Valor Token Token Trading

Valor Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and BitMax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valor Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

