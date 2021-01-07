VanEck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.11

VanEck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.11 and traded as high as $18.87. VanEck Merk Gold Trust shares last traded at $18.69, with a volume of 918,296 shares.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in VanEck Merk Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Merk Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $943,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Merk Gold Trust by 96.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 17,448 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Merk Gold Trust by 105.6% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titus Wealth Management acquired a new position in VanEck Merk Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $287,000.

