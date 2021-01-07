VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF (NYSEARCA:CNXT) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF (NYSEARCA:CNXT) dropped 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $51.75 and last traded at $51.86. Approximately 40,860 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 42,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.12.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF by 484.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 57,625 shares in the last quarter.

