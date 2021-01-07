VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMAG) Trading Down 1%

VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMAG) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.86 and last traded at $21.86. 178 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.08.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average of $21.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMAG) by 131.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,830 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 6.31% of VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

