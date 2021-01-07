VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX) Trading Up 0.3%

VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX)’s stock price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $127.40 and last traded at $126.40. Approximately 1,003 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.06.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.10% of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Market Vectors Environmental Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Environmental Services Index (the Index). The Index is a modified equal dollar-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are involved in the management, removal and storage of consumer waste and industrial by-products and related environmental services.

