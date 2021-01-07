Vanguard FTSE Canadian Capped REIT Index ETF (VRE.TO) (TSE:VRE) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Vanguard FTSE Canadian Capped REIT Index ETF (VRE.TO) (TSE:VRE) rose 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$29.42 and last traded at C$29.29. Approximately 36,487 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 32,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.14.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.66.

